Request Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $78.00 million and $543,254.46 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009590 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.17 or 1.00209454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10213042 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $766,535.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

