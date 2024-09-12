RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Price Target Raised to $8.25 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RenovoRx Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

About RenovoRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned approximately 0.91% of RenovoRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.