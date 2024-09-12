RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Price Target Raised to $8.25 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
RenovoRx Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
