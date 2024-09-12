Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

Redwire stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Redwire has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

