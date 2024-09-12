Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
Recon Technology Company Profile
