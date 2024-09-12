Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/11/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,187. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

