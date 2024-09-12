Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/11/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/20/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.8 %
Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,187. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
