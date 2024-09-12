Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.71. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,171 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.