QUINT (QUINT) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $5,719.72 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

