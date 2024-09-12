Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 145.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 14.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

