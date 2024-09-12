Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.