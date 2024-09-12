Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,029 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. IDEX accounts for 0.7% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 151.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %

IEX stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

