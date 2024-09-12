Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 0.7% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after buying an additional 810,681 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

