Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PlayAGS Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a report issued on Sunday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

AGS opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

