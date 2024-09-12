Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.24. APA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 131.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

