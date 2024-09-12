Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $44.79 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

