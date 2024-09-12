Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.04.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

