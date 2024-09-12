Prometeus (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,215.37

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00008960 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $100.29 million and $569,215.37 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing."

