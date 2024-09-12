Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.16

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00008860 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $94.12 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,239.28 or 1.00047045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.27264742 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,842,765.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

