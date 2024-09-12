Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Update

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Progressive Care Price Performance

RXMD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Progressive Care has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 44.27%.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.