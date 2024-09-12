Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

