Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

PLRX opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

