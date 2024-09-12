Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

PLRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

