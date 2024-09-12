PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Acquires A$222,290.90 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Sakkas acquired 415,497 shares of PlaySide Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$222,290.90 ($148,193.93).
PlaySide Studios Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
About PlaySide Studios
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PlaySide Studios
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.