PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $116.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 116.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
PJT opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.61.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
