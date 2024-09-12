PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNI opened at $7.80 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

