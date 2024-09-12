PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PNI opened at $7.80 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
