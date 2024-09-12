PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 4,521,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,143,116. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 187,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

