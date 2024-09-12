PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

