Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CATX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX opened at $15.65 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.