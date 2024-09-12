Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 45,185 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Technologies International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.