Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 167,203 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,203 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.21% of Mama’s Creations worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 0.4 %

MAMA stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

