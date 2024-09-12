Perritt Capital Management Inc Purchases 21,100 Shares of Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Shimmick were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Shimmick by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shimmick stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.25. Shimmick Co. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Shimmick ( NASDAQ:SHIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 134.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shimmick Co. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

