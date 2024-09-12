Perritt Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

