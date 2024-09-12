Perritt Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of Manitowoc worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTW

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.