Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.05% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 144,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 248,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

