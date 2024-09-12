PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 1.4%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 26,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 42,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PermRock Royalty Trust
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.