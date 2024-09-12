PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 1.4%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 26,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 42,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.