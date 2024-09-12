PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $97.82. Approximately 5,431,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,650,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

