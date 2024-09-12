PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 115.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

