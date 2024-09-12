PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

