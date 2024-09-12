Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.55

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.55 and last traded at $133.32, with a volume of 253145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 286.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 166.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

