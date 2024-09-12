PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.0807

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

