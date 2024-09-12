Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 5.8%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 49,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 72,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Parex Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.