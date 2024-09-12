Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 6.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $920.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.11. The stock has a market cap of $875.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

