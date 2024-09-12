Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

