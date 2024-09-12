Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
