Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.00. Oscar Health shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 437,440 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after purchasing an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

