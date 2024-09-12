Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 1.2 %

SEED stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.