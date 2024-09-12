Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $30.94

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $649.64 million and $114.96 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $30.94 or 0.00052980 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 29.10436325 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $85,815,242.24 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

