Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stake Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,499 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Orange stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orange

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.