Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ (ORMP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

