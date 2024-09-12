Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.98-14.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.05 billion.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.68.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

