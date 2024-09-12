OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEW
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
OneWater Marine stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.