One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 4363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $570.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $709,258. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.